Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 14 May 2024

Ngcukayitobi: ANC should have listened to the Eastern Cape and suspended Zuma a long time ago

By
Lulama Ngcukayitobi
ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi (X)
The provincial secretary said the people of the Eastern Cape had rejected Zuma and his new MK party ahead of the elections

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,