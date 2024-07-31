Politics / 31 July 2024 Mandla Msibi’s suspension sparks outrage among Mpumalanga ANC members By Mandisa Nyathi Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp Mandla Msibi Tension has risen in the province, with some party members alleging political manoeuvring is behind the suspension of the former treasurer This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, ANC constitution, Cyril Ramaphosa, Mandla Msibi, Mpumalanga, National Disciplinary Committee, political controversy, Politics, regional conferences, Suspension