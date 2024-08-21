Hlophe vows to fight on despite concourt set-back

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 25: Former Western Cape Judge President and uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader to Parliament, John Hlophe at the swearing-in ceremony of MK Party members at Goodhope Chamber on June 25, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the oath of office was administered to the 58 elected Members of the MK Party who were not available to be sworn in during the first sitting of the National Assembly on June 14. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images).

The impeached judge and uMkhonto weSizwe party MP said he would turn to the high court to challenge his removal from the bench