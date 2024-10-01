Politics / 1 October 2024 ‘We are no VBS,’ says Ithala Bank chief executive Thulani Vilakazi By Paddy Harper Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp Ithala SOC Limited chief executive Thulani Vilakazi The KwaZulu-Natal state-owned bank is working to overcome its regulatory and legislative issues This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, Auditor General South Africa, Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Ingonyama Trust, Ithala Bank, Ithala Finance Development Corporation, National Credit Regulator, Politics