Politics / 9 October 2024 Mbalula: No decision yet on dissolving ANC KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provincial executive committees By Paddy Harper Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula. Photo: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images The party will take a decision at the end of October, its secretary general said This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, Bheki Mtolo, Democratic Alliance, Fikile Mbalula, Government Of National Unity, Helen Zille, Jacob Zuma, Luthuli House, national and provincial elections, Politics, Siboniso Duma, Umkhonto we Sizwe Party