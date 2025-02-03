Ramaphosa hopes to talk to Trump on aid freeze

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office on Monday said he hoped to discuss South Africa’s land policy with the United States administration after US President Donald Trump said it was a good reason to suspend all aid to the country.

Trump announced the step in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, saying: “South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY. I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!”

Trump made no direct mention of the Expropriation Act, which Ramaphosa signed in law on 23 January. The presidency suggested the US president’s decision was based on a misreading of the measure, which was not aimed at the confiscation of private land.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land,” it said.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the Constitution.”

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said he hoped the White House’s advisers would come to a better understanding of South Africa’s legislation on expropriation in the public interest, a concept that equally exists in the US where it is called “declaring imminent domain”.

“We trust President Trump’s advisers will make use of the investigative period to attain a thorough understanding of South Africa’s policies within the framework of a constitutional democracy,” his office said.

“This approach will promote a well-informed viewpoint that values and recognises our nation’s dedication to democratic ideals and governance. It may become clear that our Expropriation Act is not exceptional, as many countries have similar legislation.”

It is understood that Lamola was trying to speak to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss Trump’s announcement.

The presidency also made the same point that expropriation was not a new concept in South Africa, nor confined to the country but common throughout the world.

It noted that the effect of Trump’s announcement would be limited, because Washington did not give significant funding to South Africa beyond support for the national HIV/Aids programme through the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar).

The health department drew 17% of the budget for its HIV programme from Pepfar, which has provided billions of dollars to South Africa in this regard since its inception in 2003.

Trump closed the tap a fortnight ago when, hours after taking office, he announced a 90-day freeze on all funding for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Rubio last week said there would be a waiver for “life-saving humanitarian assistance” while Washington reviews the work of the independent agency, but for now it remains unclear if local health care programmes will be exempted and could resume operations.

Ramaphosa’s office said apart from Pepfar aid, “there is no other significant funding that is provided by the United States in South Africa”.

The Expropriation Act of 2025 seeks to repeal and replace the 1975 Act of the same designation. But it differs from its predecessor in two respects, namely that expropriation may be undertaken in the public interest and for public purposes.

It gives the minister of public works the power to expropriate land at compensation below market value, including “nil compensation”, in narrowly defined circumstances.

The Democratic Alliance threatened to reconsider its place in the ruling coalition after Ramaphosa assented to the Act, but analysts have noted that it is limited in scope and that instances of zero compensation will arise in a negligible number of cases.