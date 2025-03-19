MK party strife intensifies as ‘nepotism’ allegations grow louder

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Tensions in uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party have escalated with branches alleging nepotism and inconsistent disciplinary measures for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who still holds positions in the party despite her public insults of secretary general (SG) Floyd Shivambu.

Members allege that entrenched favoritism has undermined internal governance, claiming that Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of MK party president Jacob Zuma, has been shielded from censure solely because of her family ties.

The members have argued that this protection has allowed Zuma-Sambudla to retain both her parliamentary seat and her leadership role in the party, even as her faction’s disruptive behaviour against Shivambu intensifies.

“When we joined the party we knew it was still new and would have its ups and downs, but we have seen members fired and removed from positions for simply being disrespectful or causing a little trouble at branch levels,” said a party member, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Dudu has been shielded for insulting the SG and nothing is being done about it. She continues to go on like nothing happened while her followers wreak havoc; there is no peace.”

Last month, Zuma-Sambudla sparked controversy after launching a tirade on X, where she made disparaging remarks about Shivambu, saying “fuck you” and calling him “the worst thing that happened to MK”, “useless” and referred to him as “Mafikizolo”, a term meaning “newcomer”.

In response, a letter from Zuma’s office ordered her to apologise or face expulsion from the party. She later issued an apology for her comments acknowledging “serious concerns” about internal party matters but did not elaborate on them. She also did not apologise directly to Shivambu.

“I fully recognise that such concerns should have been, and shall be, addressed through the proper internal channels, as dictated by the core values and principles of the glorious movement of the people. I acknowledge that expressing these grievances publicly was unfortunate and may have undermined the unity, discipline, and respect that defines the MK party,” she wrote.

The party did initiate a disciplinary process against Zuma-Sambudla, but the members the Mail & Guardian spoke to have said the process has not yielded any positive results and the party continues to reel from discontent.

The MK party’s head of disciplinary, Dali Mpofu, did not immediately respond to questions.

Some MK party regions have been calling for the removal of Shivambu, who resigned as deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters in August last year. He joined the MK party as its national organiser, and was appointed MK secretary general just three months later.

Opposition factions have expressed dissatisfaction with Shivambu’s leadership, citing concerns over alleged financial mismanagement and a perceived lack of accountability.

This coincides with members arguing that Shivambu had cut the salaries of staff members, including cleaners and administrative staff, in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a letter dated 15 March 2025, Shivambu acknowledged delayed salary payments, citing unexpected technical problems and assuring affected employees that the leadership was working urgently to resolve the issue.

The delay, affecting staff usually paid on the 15th or 25th, has fuelled concerns about the party’s financial stability and internal management under Shivambu.

While Zuma-Sambudla’s faction wants Shivambu’s head on the block, many branches are calling for her to be benched until the party holds its conference.

“This thing of not having a conference is frustrating many of us because some of the decisions that are taken, including protecting Duduzile, make us look foolish,” said a senior MK member.

“There is a constitution, even though some people don’t know not to disrespect leadership, because now what we see is people following in Dudu’s footsteps. They are disrespecting the SG and forming parallel structures and more factions which want to see the party doomed.”

A letter dated 3 March 2025, from the party’s chief whip in the legislature, Mervyn Dirks, and addressed to Shivambu, said factions were threatening to push the MK party to the brink.

Dirks, who was appointed late last year after the suspension of Kwazi Mbanjwa and Thobani Zuma, expressed concern over deepening divisions in the party, saying parallel structures could tear the party apart.

Mbanjwa and Thobani Zuma, who are alleged to be part of Zuma-Sambudla’s faction, were sanctioned after apparently resisting attempts to place the party’s finances under the control of provincial leader Willies Mchunu and other senior officials.

According to Dirks, a caucus meeting was held on 5 March without his knowledge or invitation.“The meeting proceeded without my knowledge, with Mbanjwa and [Thobani] Zuma participating,” Dirks wrote to Shivambu. “It’s clear that the divisions in our caucus have deepened.

“They made it clear they do not recognise the MKP constitution, nor do they acknowledge the SG, the head of the presidency, the provincial convenor or the chief whip.”

Dirks claimed the group was calling for the full reinstatement of Mbanjwa and Thobani Zuma, demanding that their suspensions be overturned.

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela was not available for comment.