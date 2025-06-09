Mayors Morero and Nasiphi laugh off possibility of Zille becoming Joburg mayor

DA federal council chair Helen Zille. (@Our_DA/X)

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero and his Tshwane counterpart, Nasiphi Moya, have laughed off suggestions that Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille is being considered to run for Johannesburg mayor in the 2026 local government elections.

Reports have emerged that some DA members have asked Zille to avail herself for the position on the party’s internal leadership list.

On 18 March, Zille announced that the DA had opened the first round of applications for candidates wanting to be considered for mayoral candidates in the upcoming local government elections in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and Mangaung. The application window closed on 31 March.

In a statement in March, Zille said the party is seeking the best candidates for these positions.

“The applicants will be interviewed and scored, with questions posed to them randomly drawn from a pre-approved bank of questions to ensure the integrity of the process. The successful candidate must thereafter be approved by the federal executive,” she said.

“The DA is seeking passionate, committed and skilled individuals, with excellent local government knowledge, and the willingness to do everything they can to rescue these metros from corruption and the collapse of services.”

It is not known whether Zille has applied for any position in the metros.

Speaking at a press briefing in Tshwane House on Monday, Morero suggested that Zille’s potential inclusion on the list for Johannesburg mayor could indicate the DA’s acknowledgment that the party in the region is not up to the task.

He added that he would wait for the DA’s list processes to commence.

Morero also speculated that the statement might have been prompted by the DA recognising the efforts of the ANC and its coalition partners to address issues in Johannesburg.

“We have assembled a team of Joburgers, many of whom have served as city managers in Johannesburg and Tshwane, to help us turn around Johannesburg,” he said.

“We have extended the invitation to some among their ranks, and perhaps [the DA is] realising that something is being done to turn around Johannesburg. We are making progress, and we are beginning to see results.”

Moya said it was interesting that the DA is considering Zille, who is in Western Cape, as a mayoral candidate in Johannesburg.

Moya’s deputy, Eugene Modise, said he viewed Zille’s potential consideration as a sign of the DA’s lack of confidence in its leadership in Johannesburg and Gauteng.

Last week, Morero announced the deployment of what he termed the “bomb squad” to address issues in Johannesburg. Its mandate is to identify problem areas and intervene in support of responsible units to ensure the municipality delivers efficient services.

The leader of the “bomb squad,” Snuki Zikalala, said at a media briefing last week that the group could not remain passive while the city collapsed.

Zikalala emphasised that the group’s main goal is to restore stability to the city.

“We come from parties that have a stronghold, and we want our councillors to take responsibility so that the needs of our people are met,” he said.

“Our people deserve to live in a clean and secure environment and to feel that they are integral citizens of South Africa. We cannot sit back and allow things to collapse.”

Last month, the DA in Johannesburg submitted motions of no confidence in Morero and the speaker, Nobuhle Mthembu.

DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser Echeozonjoku said that between the two of them, the council had turned into a political playground, while residents suffered the consequences of poor governance.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the DA will not stand by while Johannesburg is hijacked by narrow political interests. She said the party owes it to every resident to fight for a council that works, a mayor who leads and a speaker who upholds the rules with fairness and impartiality.

“We urge all councillors, irrespective of party affiliation, to support the DA’s motions and join us in fighting for a city that works for all its people,” she urged.

At the briefing on Monday, Morero said the coalitions in Tshwane and Johannesburg have been stable. He acknowledged the problems in Johannesburg and said they were being addressed.