Mchunu: Murmers of a cabinet reshuffle

Grave concern: President Cyril Ramaphosa (above) regards allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu as requiring ‘the highest-priority attention’.

Political parties are intensifying pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, with the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) filing separate court applications over his role in disbanding a task team investigating assassinations.

This follows allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at a media briefing in Durban on Sunday that Mchunu ordered the shutdown of the specialised unit earlier this year.

The task team was established in 2018 to investigate political and entertainment-related killings in the province. Mkhwanazi said the unit was dismantled and 121 case dockets removed under Mchunu’s instructions.

He alleged that this was aimed at protecting a network of politicians and their associates linked to a broader criminal syndicate involving the deputy national police commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya.

Both Mchunu and Sibiya have denied these allegations.

The MK party, which filed its papers at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Wednesday, said it would not remain silent in the face of what it said was a grave injustice.

“Minister Mchunu faces charges of obstructing and defeating the ends of justice, abuse of power and criminal conspiracy designed to derail legitimate investigations,” it said.

The EFF, which lodged a complaint with the speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, submitted an official affidavit to the legislature’s ethics committee. The complaint, brought by EFF chief whip Nontando Nolutshungu, accuses Mchunu of violating the Executive Members’ Ethics Act and the 2014 Parliamentary Code of Conduct. It calls for an investigation and demands that Mchunu be held accountable at the highest executive level.

The news broke while Ramaphosa was attending the Brics summit in Brazil, and he issued a statement describing the matter as “a grave national security concern” demanding “the highest-priority attention”. He said that a “trading of accusations” risks “undermining public confidence” and the unity of the police.

On Wednesday, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said Mchunu would brief party officials on the issue. “Where action must be taken is in government … the ANC would like to see action,” he said.

Mbalula said although the ANC’s step-aside rule requires officials to relinquish their positions after being criminally charged, not on mere allegations, the party will not defend any member implicated in wrongdoing.

Mchunu’s case is expected to dominate the party’s national executive committee meeting next week, which will discuss the way forward and respond to rumours of a cabinet reshuffle, a senior NEC member told the Mail & Guardian.

Sources have suggested that the cabinet reshuffle will take place this weekend.

Lobbying for Mchunu’s removal has been heard in ANC corridors, with some saying Ramaphosa would struggle to shield him from this case.

“We have so many contentious leaders in the spotlight now. Many of us will advise that he considers a cabinet reshuffle, because Mkhwanazi revealed serious allegations. If we are to stand confidently during elections, Mchunu may need to resign from his position as he cannot hide from this,” the senior NEC member said.

Political parties, among them the EFF, have called for Mchunu’s removal, arguing that the allegations against him amount to a “prima facie” case of obstructing justice. ActionSA wrote to Didiza calling for an urgent debate on the “deepening crisis” in the police service.

The MK party called on Mkhwanazi to lay criminal charges within 24 hours, demanding Mchunu’s arrest based on the he evidence presented.

Even in the ANC, cracks are emerging. ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji urged authorities to act swiftly, saying that South Africa “is not a country of lawlessness”.

On Wednesday, parliament said Didiza had asked the portfolio committees on police, justice and constitutional development, and the joint standing committee on intelligence, to urgently consider Mkhwanazi’s allegations and report to the National Assembly. But parliament added that the speaker believed it would not be appropriate to hold a debate on the matter, as demanded by two parties, because “these allegations remain unsubstantiated at this stage”.

The police portfolio committee is expected to summon Mchunu and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola to testify. Earlier this week, Masemola cautioned that the situation is “unprecedented” and requires intervention to restore public trust. He declined to comment on specifics until he had briefed the president.

The EFF and others have called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to open an inquiry into possible obstruction of justice. Ipid acknowledged receiving a complaint.

The African Transformation Movement called on public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate Mchunu, saying Mkhwanazi’s allegations, backed by WhatsApp messages and financial records, suggest “flagrant abuse of power” and a breach of the Constitution.

On Monday, Mbalula announced that Mchunu and his predecessor, Bheki Cele, have been summoned to the ANC’s integrity commission to “state their case”. The commission is expected to hear evidence this week and compile preliminary findings. Any recommendations would then be forwarded to the NEC.

“Should the ANC arrive at a decision based on the reports of the integrity commission, the NEC will pronounce on those,” Mbalula said. The NEC will consider whether Mchunu should be sanctioned or removed, a step insiders say requires broad support.

The ANC’s national working committee, which manages party business between NEC meetings, is also likely to discuss the matter, but formal decisions rest with the executive committee.

The ANC has publicly reaffirmed its commitment to accountability.

In a statement, the party said it noted with concern the issues raised and “reaffirms our commitment to the principles of accountability, justice and the protection of all South Africans under the law. These matters go to the core of public confidence in the rule of law and the integrity of our institutions.”