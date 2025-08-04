‘Some MK members jealous of Duduzile and my relationship with Zuma’ – Nhlamulo Ndhlela

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. (@NhlamuloNdhlela/X)

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party spokesperson has denied allegations of misconduct and fuelling factionalism, saying people are jealous of his close relationship with party president Jacob Zuma.

The party’s constitution stipulates that those in parliament cannot have full-time positions, but Ndhlela is also a legislator and a member of MK’s “high command”.

Former party leader Jabulani Khumalo and former secretary general Floyd Shivambu are among party members who have accused Ndhlela and Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, of wielding undue influence over Zuma, purportedly pressuring him to remove people they dislike.

Ndhlela and Sambudla-Zuma have also been accused of being rude to other members and although Zuma has been happy in removing others accused of similar transgressions, the two have not been disciplined. Some party members have also accused them of behaving as if they are founding members of the MK party who cannot be told what to do.

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, Ndhlela said since the formation of the party on 16 December 2023, there had been a coordinated attack on him and Zuma-Sambudla. The two are believed to be the leaders of the so-called 16 December faction of the party, which claims to represent its founders rather than those who joined from other political movements after the May 2024 general elections.

This faction says these “incompetent” newcomers have been elevated to senior positions, sidelining founding MK members.

“From day one, if you recall, there were three faces in the announcement of uMkhonto weSizwe. It was president Zuma, Dudu and I handling the media in terms of the questions and answer session.”.

Before the 2024 elections there had been no internal party friction, Ndhlela said.

“So you can tell it’s a coordinated attack on Dudu and Nhlamulo, after that they said we are in a relationship and now they are saying we are disruptive and that’s a lie.”

Ndhlela has also been accused by Shivambu of taking drugs. Without mentioning her name, Shivambu accused Zuma-Sambudla of posting on social media and insulting him while drunk. This was after she, in February, wrote on X that Shivambu was “the worst thing that happened to MK”, describing him as “useless”.

She also posted “Fuck you Floyd”, although she did not tag Shivambu in any of her posts.

Zuma-Sambudla had to apologise and the party assured its members and the public that she would appear before the disciplinary committee, but this, according to insiders, has not been done.

Ndhlela has also been accused by the party’s MPs of being the author of a fake letter leaked to news channel eNCA, which claimed that the party’s caucus in parliament was calling for its chief whip, Colleen Makhubele, to be removed from her position, because her pro-Israel stance was against the party’s values.

Some insiders said Ndhela had done this to counter a letter the party’s deputy president and parliamentary leader, John Hlophe, had sent to him informing him that he had taken the decision to remove him as a whip of communication.

Hlophe accused Ndhlela of repeated instances of being rude, arrogant and dismissive of communication toward parliamentary members and senior leaders, undermining the dignity and collaborative spirit needed in the whippery team.

He also accused him of creating divisions among parliamentary members through perceived factional and counterproductive behaviour.

Ndhlela said on television that he had not been removed as the party’s whip of communication in parliament. He said Hlophe’s letter was fake. Hlophe then held a briefing to clarify that the letter was authentic and Ndhlela had removed as a whip.

Sources said Sambudla‑Zuma and Ndhela had also approached Zuma in a bid to influence him and to disparage Makhubele and Hlophe, but Zuma “wouldn’t hear anything of it”.

Earlier this month, the M&G reported that the party was set to discussZuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela’s conduct, but sources said this has not happened.

Ndhlela told the M&G that Shivambu — who has since been axed as secretary general over an unsanctioned trip to Malawi — was among those who had coordinated the attack on Sambudla-Zuma and himself.

“At one point, she’s taking drugs, then I’m taking drugs, you can just tell it’s character assassination to try and drive a wedge between ourselves and the president so they can actually go for the kill,” he said.

Asked if Ndhlela had appeared before him following the remarks by Hlophe, MK party disciplinary chair Dali Mpofu said he had not.

Ndhlela said: “There’s no need for a [hearing]. I resigned as a whip long after what was alleged to have happened. I was a whip of communication under [Mzwanele] Manyi, I stepped down under Manyi to give her [Makhubele] the whip of communication. I wanted to step away from the whippery and they requested that I stay in the whippery but deputise her, which I accepted.”