Eunice Mgcina nominates Dada Morero for chair in a shift of alliance

ANC Greater Johannesburg regional powerhouse Eunice Mgcina has nominated Dada Morero for the position of regional chairperson ahead of the much-anticipated elective conference set to take place in September.

In a branch general meeting in Ivory Park on Monday Mgcina, who serves as the Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee for development planning, appeared to have shifted her allegiance from “The Woman On Top” faction with which she was associated in 2022.

At the regional conference that year, Mgcina went up against Morero for the position of chairperson, losing by 10 votes.

After the ward 20 branch chairperson opened the floor for nominations on Monday, Mgcina suggested Morero for the position.

“Thank you very much, chair, my name is Eunice Mgcina and I am here to nominate the name of comrade Sello Enoch Dada Morero as a chairperson of the region,” she said to much jubilation.

Morero, who tops the nomination list for the chairperson position, is being challenged by former deputy regional secretary Loyiso Masuku. Mgcina’s nomination of Morero comes as a surprise, as she was seen to be aligned with Masuku.

Two weeks ago, the Mail & Guardian reported that early internal surveys suggested a dip in Morero’s support in some parts of the region and the party’s top provincial leadership, although several senior branch leaders who support him rejected the polls as “premature”.

Things appear to have shifted significantly in the past two weeks.

Here are the internal supports, as of 18 August, for the leaders in the five positions being contested:

Chairperson

Dada Morero, former regional chair — 57.4%

Loyiso Masuku, former deputy regional secretary — 42.6%

Deputy chairperson

Alex Masilo — 37%

Eunice Mgcina — 15%

Regional secretary

Sasabona Manganye, former regional secretary — 64%

Lebogang Tshabalala, former regional secretary of the ANC Youth League — 17%

Deputy regional secretary

Nomoya Mnisi, MMC for economic development — 40%

Lerato Bob — 21%

Treasurer

Maxwell Nedzamba, former regional treasurer — 57%

Bonolo Ramokele, former City Power board chairperson — 26%

A source told the M&G that, if Mgcina wanted to further her ambition to become the deputy chair, she would have to align with Morero. Midrand, where Mgcina comes from, is the second biggest ANC voting zone after Soweto.

Morero’s support comes from Soweto and he is strongly backed in Midrand.

According to at least two sources, Midrand had resolved to support Morero for chair and this forced Mgcina to rethink her alliance. One source said Mgcina was told the Midrand region would not support her if she ran for chairperson.

“She knows we resolved to support Dada. In exchange, Dada’s people will then vote for our candidate for deputy chair. Our candidate for deputy is Eunice,” the source said.

In February, the M&G reported that a source in the Regional Executive Committee (REC) said those aligned to Morero would use his name to advance their slate, which would probably see them elected.

“It’s highly likely that those who will align with the chair will emerge. He has the support on the ground and also has the support of most of those in the REC,” the source said.

The source added that it was likely Masuku would run for the deputy chair position, which would cause tension in her camp, saying that with Mgcina being in the same camp, and enjoying support in her zone, her name had been preferred for the deputy chair position.

“Eunice is from Midrand, which is one of the biggest zones; those people have made it clear that they want something, and the deputy chair position is the one they are aiming for,” they said.

“They will not advance the name of Loyiso because they want their candidate. This will further divide them.”