Inside ‘Mgidi Moms’: Where tradition, love and celebration meet

Homecoming: Celebrations scenes from Mgidi Moms. Photo: Mzansi Magic

A cultural extravagance is one way to describe Mzansi Magic’s new coming-of-age show, Mgidi Moms. A first-of-its-kind, the original reality series explores the formative journey of Xhosa boys as they transition into manhood through initiation, seen through the eyes of the mothers or zibazana who support them every step of the way.

Similar to the Jewish Bar or Bat Mitzvah, the Hispanic Quinceañera and the American Sweet 16, Mgidi is a Xhosa homecoming celebration. It honours the return of young men who have completed ulwaluko, the traditional rite of passage

into manhood.

Like these other cultural milestones, it is a joyful event that brings together family and community through music, dancing and feasting, as the initiates — now known as amakrwala — are welcomed back as adults.

Cultural platform: Mbalenhle Ntuli, the commissioning editor for unscripted content. Photo: Mzansi Magic

“We need to go back to celebrating and being happy in the midst of everything that’s going on,” said Mbalenhle Ntuli, the commissioning editor for unscripted content at Mzansi Magic. Speaking on the sidelines of the show’s launch at MultiChoice in Johannesburg last week, Ntuli said that when she first experienced the cultural event, she realised it was something the country needed.

“We can’t keep watching all the bad news and ignore something like this. So, for us as a channel, it was important to give that platform, to say: ‘Here’s something beautiful for everyone to see and experience’.”

A mother’s love for her son

Commitment: A mother’s love in Mgidi Moms. Photo: Mzansi Magic

During the show’s initial call-to-action trailer late last year, some viewers assumed it would reveal sacred practices of the Xhosa initiation processes.

While the show offers some educational elements on Xhosa culture, it is not an exposé of the rituals’ intricacies, as portrayed in the South African drama film Inxeba:The Wound for instance.

Mgidi Moms is centred on the love between mother and son. In each episode we follow the emotional journey of mothers who feel anxious and fearful about their sons undergoing a significant traditional rite of passage. Viewers not only witness the unconditional love but also the great lengths mothers go to in preparing for their sons’ homecoming.

For instance, in one episode a mother budgets more than R500 000 for the Mgidi event.

This includes R100k worth of meat entailing two cows, 20 sheep and a couple of pigs for good measure. Unlike the channel’s previous shows like Our Perfect Wedding or Date My Family, the amounts of money spent were not overtly beamed on the screen.

Ntuli said the choice to highlight the financial expenditure was not intended to emphasise the amount of money but rather to showcase the commitment and dedication a parent makes towards their child’s celebration.

The series showcases a diverse range of mothers. Some go all out to mark the occasion with elaborate celebrations, while others choose a more traditional and understated approach.

“It was just to show that a mother will go to great lengths to give her all. For this particular episode her all was R600 000 and somebody else’s all maybe R50 000 or R20 000 but that is your all that you are giving towards your son.”

As such, the focus is on the act of giving one’s all, rather than the specific monetary value or comparison of amounts spent.

Family and festivities

Moshe Ndiki, host of Mgidi Moms. Photo: Mzansi Magic

Hosted by Moshe Ndiki, the 2020 DStv Viewers’ Choice Award winner for Best TV Presenter, the show is also about family and reconnecting communities.

The host’s involvement in most aspects of the Mgidi preparation is rather deep compared to other shows of this kind. In one scene, for instance, Ndiki was part of an intimate family meeting. Initially I thought the host’s immersion in family activities was the producer’s or director’s brief.

As a Xhosa man who has gone through the same rite of passage, Ndiki said he understood the tradition and milestone.

“It wasn’t the director’s call. I deeply understand this tradition, hence I ended up fitting in like an uncle or older brother. Sometimes I am also the zibazana’s younger sister or maid of honour. So, there was no way I could not help but feel welcomed by the families.”

Ndiki’s family-oriented nature and respectful approach therefore helps evaluate the show’s relatability.

Arriving as a genuine person rather than a celebrity, Ndiki said that had led to the families feeling comfortable and inclusive. As a host, he felt special when asked to take part in certain customs; the families attributed that to how he treated them.

“I love closeness. I love the close-knit unit that is family. I am one of those people who will literally adapt anywhere I go.”

In the previous months leading to the premiere of the show, there were some prejudiced reactions on social media, including questions about having a gay man as a host.

Ndiki said that in spite of his sexuality, he too went through the same rite of passage as others.

However, he acknowledged that perhaps many cynics were people who had not experienced the tradition and festivity.

“I think the negativity comes from not knowing. It’s just a matter of fear of the unknown because viewers don’t know what is going to

be shown.”

Instead of fearing what they would see, Ndiki encouraged viewers to watch and witness the beauty of the cultural celebration.

Ndiki expressed pride that he was involved in telling such stories, contributing to a historical record

of culture.

His desired takeaway for viewers is the understanding that the show is a preservation, celebration and honour of culture.

Coming-of-age celebrations mark the transition from childhood to adulthood through cultural, religious or traditional rituals.

The Xhosa culture is no different. Such cultural practices are typically headed by the men in the family and surrounding communities in the villages. The homecoming celebrations, however, are a chance for the son’s mother to go all out.

Mgidi Moms is a heartfelt celebration of identity, tradition and community highlighting the vital role of mothers in preparing, honouring and celebrating their son’s milestone.

Mgidi Moms premiered on 29 March on DSTV Mzansi Magic Channel 161, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 6pm.