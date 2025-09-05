Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 5 September 2025

Zille tops DA internal polling for Johannesburg mayor candidate

By
Zille 1616 Dv
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy/M&G

The party’s federal chairperson is the internal favourite for the post but its Gauteng leader denied the existence of divisive factions

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , ,