Floyd Shivambu fires deputy Nolubabalo Mcinga over unsanctioned meeting with Jacob Zuma

Afrika Mayibuye Movement leader Floyd Shivambu Photo: Lunga Mzangwe

Afrika Mayibuye Movement national executives have resolved to remove Nolubabalo Mcinga as the party’s first deputy president over unsanctioned meetings she had with uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma and former MK member Mary Phadi.

The axing comes less than three months after Afrika Mayibuye was formally launched and a few weeks after Mcinga posted on social media about the ill-treatment she was getting from its president Floyd Shivambu.

In a statement the party said the removal of Mcinga as deputy president was a permanent decision taken to defend the integrity of the organisation and protect it against infiltration and the abuse of office for personal gain.

“The meeting(s) with Mr Jacob Zuma were never denied and Ms Nolubabalo Mcinga even wrote such in an official report of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement with claims that it was personal engagements,” it said.

“The leadership of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement did not approve of any of these and Ms Mcinga never had a mandate to discuss anything on our behalf.”

Mcinga was also accused of “convening a meeting with Ms Mary Phadi from Mpumalanga province and purporting to make commitments on behalf of the movement without sanction, authority or delegation”.

The statement alleged she had approached a media and PR company with an offer of money to “defame and character assassinate the leadership of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement” and shared “confidential organisational discussions, internal documents and member information with unauthorised individuals and public platforms”.