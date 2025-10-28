Mashatile: We won’t beg Trump

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Supplied

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile has called on the government to continue looking for alternative markets so it can stop begging America.

Mashatile said new markets were important, noting that when America imposes high tariffs, it is essential to look for other markets.

“We must not sit and say let’s go and beg [American president Donald] Trump, we need to go to other markets. We must know that when we are hit with high trades in America, we have other markets where we can trade rather than sit and cry,” Mashatile said.

“When America did not support our struggle, we didn’t sit and cry, OR [Tambo] went to the Soviet Union and we got support, so it is the same thing happening today. When the West troubles us, we must know we have other friends where we are going to continue and trade.”

He made the remarks while speaking at the memorial lecture of the party’s former president, Oviler Reginald Tambo memorial lecture on Monday.

In August, America imposed 30% import tariffs on South Africa.

South Africa insisted that the tariff was based on a disputed interpretation of the balance of trade between the two countries and vowed to negotiate for better terms.

Political parties, including the uMkhonto weSizwe party and the Economic Freedom Fighters, have previously called on the government to seek alternative markets or in-country markets to intensify its trading with the Brics nations, which it is part of.

Mashatile said South Africa should ensure that the African free trade benefited South Africa as opposed to working with the countries of Brics and the new market.

He said it was also essential to reignite the economy, as this helps people get jobs.

He said it was also time for South Africans to benefit from the minerals they have.

“The minerals that we have must be of benefit to South Africans first before we export, because when we do that, we will do what we call local beneficiation,” Mashatile said.

“In other words, we produce goods here in the country, and when we produce goods here in the country, we hire people, and that’s what we must do.”

He insisted that the state should have the capacity to grow, saying the government needed to hire qualified people into important positions.

“When we hire people with capacity. The state will be able to deliver.”