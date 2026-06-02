BREAKING: Former SA Steel Mills owner detained

Former SA Steel Mills owner Rafik Mohamed has been detained at the Midrand police station in a development that could mark a significant escalation in investigations surrounding the troubled steel manufacturer.

Former SA Steel Mills owner Rafik Mohamed has been detained at the Midrand police station in a development that could mark a significant escalation in investigations surrounding the troubled steel manufacturer.

Sources familiar with the matter confirmed to the Mail & Guardian on Tuesday night that Mohamed was being held at the police station.

The reasons for the detention and any potential charges could not immediately be established.

The development comes amid ongoing investigations linked to SA Steel Mills, which received more than R1 billion in funding from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and is currently under business rescue.

The company has been at the centre of a series of disputes involving allegations contained in affidavits, questions around shareholder funding and claims relating to transactions involving UK-registered company Emberton Limited. Those allegations have previously been denied by Mohamed and associated parties.

The detention follows months of scrutiny surrounding the affairs of SA Steel Mills, including criminal complaints lodged with law enforcement authorities and questions over the flow of funds linked to the company.

The Mail & Guardian is seeking confirmation from law enforcement authorities and further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Mohamed’s detention.