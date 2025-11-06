Zuma wields the axe- again

Former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy/M&G

The decision by uMkhonto weSizwe(MK) president Jacob Zuma to suspend his deputy and the party’s parliamentary leader John Hlophe has added to the dramatic leadership battles and factionalism in the party

Hlophe has been suspended from both his roles pending a full investigation into his conduct.

He was suspended on Wednesday evening following his decision on Tuesday evening to remove Parliamentary Chief Whip Colleen Makhubelele from her position and replacing her with Des Van Rooyen.

On Tuesday evening party spokesperson Nhalmulo Ndhlela announced that they were confident that under Van Rooyen’s stewardship as Chief Whip, the Parliamentary Caucus would be strengthened, disciplined and more strategically aligned with the party’s historic mission of completing the total liberation of the South African people, adding: “We thank Comrade Colleen Makhubele the former Chief Whip for her service in this role.”

Zuma was in Burkina Faso when Hlophe took this decision.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party’s head of presidency Magasela Mzobe said upon Zuma’s return from Burkina Faso, he met the MK party’s national officials and received a briefing about changes effected at the National Assembly without a collective consultation.

“This decision is meant to affirm and send a strong message and the principle of collective leadership across all structures within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Consequently, the decision taken by Dr. Hlophe to remove Cde Collen Makhubele and appoint Cde Des Van Rooyen is therefore nullified,” Mzobe said in a statement.

Axed: Jacob Zuma has suspended his deputy and the party’s parliamentary leader John Hlophe

“The leadership of the MK Party remains firmly united and committed to upholding the principles of discipline, accountability and collective decision-making as enshrined in the Party Constitution. This decision should be viewed as a demonstration of the Party’s unwavering commitment to internal party discipline and collective leadership,” he added.

Mzobe added that the party remains stable, focused and steadfast.