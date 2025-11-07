Gigaba engaging with IDAC, not arrested over corruption at Transnet

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba was engaging with the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) after he was notified to appear in court on Friday, in connection with corruption at Transnet.

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) had not placed Gigaba under arrest, IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

“He is engaging in IDAC, and there will be no court appearance today,” he said in a terse statement.

“IDAC will not be commenting any further on the matter.”

Taking to X on Friday, Gigaba said the NPA had notified him that he needed to appear in court and would be formally charged in connection with the ongoing proceedings related to procurement activities at Transnet.

Gigaba said he would appear in accordance with the summons and in full respect of the rule of law.

“I respect the processes of our constitutional democracy and will continue to cooperate fully with the legal system as it performs its duties,” he said.

“My conscience is clear regarding my conduct in office. My actions have always been guided by policy, process, and the values of accountability and service.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to cooperating with the judicial process and expressed confidence in the integrity and fairness of South Africa’s legal system.

Questions have been raised in the past about an alleged corrupt relationship between Gigaba and the fugitive Gupta brothers during his tenure as public enterprise minister.

​The Zondo Commission accused Gigaba of facilitating corrupt Gupta-linked business dealings with the government and being part of those state capture architectures.