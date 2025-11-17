ANC to announce its mayoral candidates before 2026 local government elections

The ANC's top seven will handle the selection process for mayoral candidates after rules were tightened. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

The ANC will reveal its mayoral candidates for metros and secondary cities, such as Polokwane and Rustenburg, ahead of the 2026 local government elections, the party said on Monday.

This will go against the party’s previous tradition, in which members would campaign for the elections and then announce their mayoral candidates after the vote.

Parties such as the Democratic Alliance, Patriotic Alliance and ActionSA have already announced some of their mayoral candidates.

“The rules have been tightened, and the minimum qualification is now mandatory. The mayoral candidates for the metros and secondary cities shall also be handled by the national officials,” ANC electoral commission chair Kgalema Motlanthe told a media briefing at Luthuli House on Monday.

“This is to ensure that we select people who bring expertise and the requisite qualifications to occupy those positions.”

Previously, an ANC regional chairperson would automatically be elected as mayor if the party won a majority in a metro or secondary city. In 2021, the ANC approved guidelines stating that its provincial chairpersons or regional chairs would not automatically become premiers or mayors but would instead be subjected to interviews, with at least three candidates considered for government positions.

The party’s national executive is now responsible for interviewing and selecting the person who will be the head of the government. This was done to prevent incompetent individuals from being appointed to senior government positions.

Motlanthe said the revised rules aim to fundamentally improve councillors’ capacity to provide strategic direction and oversight to municipalities, adding that minimum qualifications are now mandatory.

Branches are expected to nominate candidates to represent them on various councils in February next year. Motlanthe said all candidates must be ANC members in good standing at the time of nomination to the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

Candidates must have a proven track record of commitment to and involvement in the democratic movement and/or government, he added.

“The 2026 candidate selection processes are primarily about choosing the best possible candidates to occupy councillor, mayoral, speaker, chief whip, and mayoral committee positions,” he said.

“Candidates must have no criminal record or criminal charges brought by the [National Prosecuting Authority] NPA, excluding politically related crimes committed before April 1994. Private prosecutions are excluded unless they result in criminal convictions by a court of law,” Motlanthe said.

“No candidate shall be eligible for nomination if he or she has been found guilty by a disciplinary committee of contravening the ANC Code of Conduct and had their membership suspended at any time in the last ten years. This rule also applies to members awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary hearing or an appeal.”

Those affected by the ANC’s step-aside rule will also not be eligible for nomination. The rule says members who have been criminally charged cannot participate in any ANC-related activities, including representing the party in government.

Motlanthe said those who are already public representatives or members of government must achieve satisfactory ratings in their performance reviews.

“All candidates must agree to vetting of criminal records and qualifications, and must make financial and other interest declarations before final nomination. Candidates must also agree to a lifestyle audit or other investigation to be conducted by reputable accounting and law firms,” he said.

However, lifestyle audits will not be mandatory. Instead, they will be conducted when questions arise from the public, the media, or any other party—particularly in cases involving suspected unexplained wealth. In such situations, the electoral committee will order a lifestyle audit.