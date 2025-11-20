Ramaphosa confirms Trump’s G20 u-turn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the US now wishes to attend the G20 leaders summit. (X)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa has received a formal notice from the United States confirming that it has changed its mind and now intends to attend the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg.

He made the announcement while hosting European Union leaders at the Sandton Convention Centre this evening. Ramaphosa welcomed the decision and said it was a positive sign because boycott politics never works.

The shift comes a day after President Donald Trump warned South Africa against handing over the G20 Social Declaration to leaders this weekend. The warning raised questions about Washington’s stance on South Africa’s people centred agenda.

Ramaphosa’s confirmation now places the United States back in the room for the weekend negotiations at Nasrec where South Africa is pushing for stronger action on inequality, gender justice and global cooperation.