Mbalula says ANC Johannesburg regional conference must sit no later than 3 December

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. (@MbalulaFikile/X)

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula has instructed the party’s Gauteng leadership to ensure that the Johannesburg regional conference is held no later than 3 December, as the party’s National General Council (NGC) is scheduled for later in the month.

On Thursday, senior Johannesburg ANC leaders told the Mail & Guardian that the conference would take place from 5 to 7 December, but Mbalula has rejected that date.

In a letter seen by the M&G — dated 27 November and addressed to ANC provincial task team coordinator Hope Papo, regional task team coordinator Sasabona Manganyi, and the convenor of the national executive committee deployees in Gauteng, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni — Mbalula cited the NGC for insisting on an earlier date.

“This communique serves to inform you that, in line with the roadmap to ANC regional conferences and the NGC, the Johannesburg Regional Conference must be held no later than Wednesday, 3 December 2025,” Mbalula wrote.

“It is important that all outstanding processes related to the 2025 Conference Roadmap are finalised to ensure organisational stability and allow for a smooth transition into preparations for the 5th NGC, scheduled to take place from 8 to 11 December 2025.”

The regional conference was initially scheduled for July but was postponed to August because it did not meet the threshold. In August, it was again postponed to mid-November, but still failed to sit due to disputes.

Sources close to the proceedings told the M&G that two disputes remain before the disputes committee and will likely be resolved by next week.

Former regional chair Dada Morero — the mayor of Johannesburg — and former deputy regional secretary Loyiso Masuku are expected to go head-to-head for the chairperson position.

Deputy chairperson nominees:

Alex Masilo (Masuku slate)



Eunice Mgcina (Morero slate)



Matshidiso Mfikoe (Morero slate)



Regional secretary nominees:

Sasabona Manganyi, former regional secretary (Masuku slate)



Lebogang Tshabalala, former regional secretary of the ANC Youth League (Morero slate)



Deputy regional secretary nominees:

Nomoya Mnisi, MMC for economic development (Morero slate)



Lerato Bob (Masuku slate)



Thuthukile Zuma (Morero slate)



Treasurer nominees:

Maxwell Nedzamba, former regional treasurer (Masuku slate)



Bonolo Ramokele, former City Power board chairperson (Masuku slate)



Muzi Nkosi (Morero slate)



On Thursday, senior Johannesburg regional leaders close to Masuku said they expected her slate to “cruise through” the conference, claiming the Morero faction was disorganised and experiencing infighting. They said the only position they were worried about was that of deputy regional secretary, as Mnisi was leading in numbers.

“The only position they (Morero slate) are agreeing on is the chair. The rest of the positions they are still debating. We are solid. The official candidate for treasurer is Maxwell,” one source said.

Those close to Morero have vowed that he will return to his position, saying he has strong backing from delegates.

“Dada is leading — don’t let them mislead you. Watch what is going to happen at the conference. Dada will win, and he will come back as chair,” one source told the M&G.

“We are also hearing that we are losing, but you will have to wait and see what happens at the conference.”