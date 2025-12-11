Ramaphosa: SACP members must recuse themselves from ANC election strategy meetings

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 5th national general council. PHOTO: DELWYN VERASMY

The ANC’s national general council (NGC) has resolved that party members who are also in the South African Communist Party (SACP) must recuse themselves from its meetings on election strategy following its alliance partner’s decision to contest the 2026 local government elections independently.

In closing remarks after this week’s meeting of the council, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said a number of SACP leaders felt conflicted and therefore believed they should recuse themselves until the two parties resolved their differences.

“All we are saying is that as we continue to engage, particularly on our strategies and tactics for running the elections, they should recuse themselves,” Ramaphosa said.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila first announced in December last year that the party’s national executive committee had decided to contest the next local government elections alone. The SACP felt that the ANC had “sold out” by working with the Democratic Alliance in a government of national unity, and was also unhappy that it had not been consulted prior to that decision.

The SACP has previously threatened to stand alone in elections but has backed down after securing concessions from the ANC.

Last week, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told journalists that the party had failed to persuade the SACP to rethink its decision. This could see the ANC reconsider its stance on allowing dual membership of both parties, Mbalula said on the sidelines of a special meeting of the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

Earlier this week, Mbalula said those belonging to both parties would now have to choose between the ANC and the SACP. He said the SACP’s decision to go it alone in the elections was “erratic and very dangerous” for the national democratic revolution (NDR) project led by the ANC.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa said the national general council had raised deep concerns about the current state of the alliance and its ability to continue advancing the revolutionary agenda to defend the NDR.

“Accordingly, this NGC has supported the NEC’s assessment that the SACP’s resolution to have the SACP field candidates in the 2026 local government elections will not only have technical implications but will also have strategic implications for the alliance as a whole and for the prosecution of the NDR,” he said.

“The NGC has agreed that the alliance leadership must meet urgently to develop a common approach to the reconfiguration and renewal of the alliance in a manner that safeguards unity, cohesion and avoids further confusion, division and conflict among the rank and file on the ground.”