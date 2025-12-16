Collen Malatji re-elected uncontested as ANCYL president

The incoming leadership of the ANC Youth League . Photo: Lunga Mzangwe

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) re-elected Collen Malatji uncontested for a second term as president in the early hours of Tuesday morning at its 27th national congress.

Malatji’s entire slate was also elected uncontested, with no nominations raised from the floor.

In August, the ANCYL national general congress held in the Northern Cape resolved that the national executive committee (NEC) should convene an early conference, as most of its members were approaching or had exceeded the age limit of 35 for membership of the league. The 26th elective congress was held just over two years ago.

Francisco Dyantyi (31), who served as the ANCYL provincial secretary, was elected deputy president on Tuesday, while Tsakani Shiviti (34), the ANC chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on science, technology and innovation and the former first deputy secretary-general of the youth league, was elected secretary-general.

Zamakhanyase Khanyase (31), who served as the national spokesperson in the 26th administration, was elected first deputy secretary-general and Jacob Tau, who served as an NEC member during the league’s previous 26th administration, will now be treasurer-general.

Venus Blennies-Magage (30), the MEC for finance, economic development and tourism in the Northern Cape and chairperson of the youth league in the province, was elected second deputy secretary-general.