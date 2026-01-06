Ramaphosa warns that SACP decision to run solo on elections could risk ANC votes

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned the South African Communist Party (SACP) that its decision to contest elections independently could weaken the broader liberation alliance and distract voters from the national democratic agenda.

At a commemoration event for late liberation leader Joe Slovo, Ramaphosa called for the alliance partners to remain united to advance the National Democratic Revolution.

“The ANC is on record,the decision by a party to go alone in elections will, we believe, be a historic mistake. It can distract our people from knowing who to vote for, and power could be wrested from our hands,” he said.

Ramaphosa framed his warning within the broader theme of renewal, stressing that the ANC must strengthen its structures, adhere to democratic practices, and ensure accountability at all levels.

He said that the alliance has been central to the country’s liberation struggle and that all partners are custodians of a revolutionary project in which South Africans have invested hope and expectation.

“We should always look at what can strengthen the alliance with a view to advancing the National Democratic Revolution,” Ramaphosa said. “It is our responsibility as leaders and members of all alliance formations to continue working together in pursuit of this common objective.”

The SACP first announced in December 2024 that it had decided to contest the next local government elections alone, as it felt that the ANC had “sold out” by working with the Democratic Alliance in a government of national unity after May 2024 general elections. The SACP was also unhappy about not being consulted about that decision.

In the 2024 national elections, the ANC’s vote share dropped to around 40%, down from 57.5 % in 2019, signaling significant voter losses and growing fragmentation on the left.

This comes as the tripartite alliance, which includes the ANC, SACP and labour federation Cosatu, faces unprecedented strain.

On Tuesday Ramaphosa acknowledged the SACP’s autonomy but warned of potential consequences for national cohesion and the alliance’s shared objectives. He said a split with allied parties could confuse voters and further weaken the ANC’s hold on power.

Despite the current differences, Ramaphosa emphasised that the liberation alliance remains a unifying force and that continuous engagement among partners was critical. He paid tribute to Slovo’s legacy, urging leaders to draw on his strategic insight, integrity and political commitment in guiding the alliance.

“Even as we differ, we are still able to come together,” Ramaphosa said. “Our common objective remains the achievement of a national democratic society, a free and equal South Africa to which so many dedicated their lives.”

Responding to the formation of the government of national unity, the SACP said in a discussion document last year that the influence of the ANC’s coalition partners “will more than likely be towards an even stronger adherence to key neoliberal policy prescripts, including stricter austerity — justified as a more determined push to meet in particular debt-reduction targets — and notions of ‘working with’ profit-seeking capital in the hope of leveraging funds to fill an infrastructure ‘funding gap’ now said to be north of a trillion rand”.

The party said its identity as an independent political entity had diminished and that it was increasingly seen as an extension of the ANC, a perception which had undermined its ability to mobilise support and maintain relevance. While the SACP did not advocate splitting the alliance, it emphasised the need to redefine its role and regain its independence.

It proposed a strategic pivot ahead of the 2026 local government elections, including the establishment of an election management structure and a renewed focus on mobilising working-class voters.

“The SACP will contribute to the alliance’s election manifesto for the 2026 local government elections and may also consider issuing a separate ‘local government statement’ to emphasise specific socialist perspectives,” the document read.