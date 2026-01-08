Ramaphosa: No political party has done more good for South Africans than the ANC

Celebration: On Thursday, Ramaphosa received a loud cheer in Boitekong, Rustenburg as he arrived for the regional cake cutting for the anniversary. (Lunga Mzangwe/M&G)

No political party in South Africa has done more good work than the ANC, its leader Cyril Ramaphosa claimed on Thursday, the 114 anniversary of the organisation’s formation.

“There is no political party that when we look at, we feel … will be able to do the work that the ANC has done. I say this without any measure of doubt. I do not see any political party that has the broad existence and support that the ANC has whether they like it or not,” Ramaphosa said in Rustenberg, North West.

Ramaphosa has this week led an ANC blitz across the province which will culminate in him delivering the party’s January 8 statement at Moruleng Stadium on Saturday outlining the party’s plans for the year and how it will tackle the 2026 local government elections.

The ANC’s national leaders have conducted door to door campaigns ahead of the weekend festivities.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa received a loud cheer in Boitekong, Rustenburg as he arrived for the regional cake cutting for the anniversary.

“Today we want to say happy birthday, ANC. There is no party in the world that is 114 years (old). It is only the ANC,” Ramaphosa said.

South Africans should all thank the ANC for bringing liberation to the country because no other political party had done so, he added.

“All of us are the inheritors of what the ANC has existed for, the legacy of the ANC in terms of its existence, the work which it has done,” said Ramaphosa.