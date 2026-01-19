Parties demand answers over Iran role in a SANDF naval exercise

The naval drill involved the armed forces of South Africa, China and Russia, with Iran reportedly participating and several other countries observing.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA have called for a formal investigation into the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) following allegations that the navy failed to implement an instruction from President Cyril Ramaphosa barring Iran’s participation in a multinational naval exercise held in False Bay earlier this month.

These concerns arise from a statement from Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga conceding that the president — in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the SANDF — had issued explicit instructions regarding the conduct of the exercise and that these were “clearly communicated to all parties concerned, agreed upon and meant to be implemented and adhered to as such”.

“The minister has established a board of inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the allegations and establish whether the instruction of the president may have been misrepresented and/or ignored as issued to all,” said a statement issued by the department of defence and military veterans.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini confirmed that the defence force was cooperating with the board of inquiry.

“The SANDF remains subject to the Constitution and the lawful authority of the president and the minister of defence,” Dlamini said, declining further comment while the investigation was underway.

The DA said the defence minister’s statement raised serious concerns about civilian oversight of the military. In a statement, the party said it would seek an urgent briefing to parliament from the minister and senior SANDF leadership.

“The defence minister’s own statement indicates that a presidential instruction was issued and expected to be implemented. Parliament must now establish whether that instruction was complied with and, if not, why,” the DA said, adding that it expected the findings of the board of inquiry to be made public.

ActionSA also called for accountability, saying clarity was required on how the instruction referred to in the defence minister’s statement was handled within the defence establishment.

“If an instruction was issued by the president and communicated as stated by the minister, the public must be assured that it was carried out,” the party said.

Iran’s participation appeared to contradict South Africa’s stated diplomatic position, defence analyst Kobus Marais told news channel eNCA.

Defence policy and defence activities are meant to support foreign policy, not undermine it, Marais said, adding that previous public remarks by senior defence officials signalling closer military cooperation with Iran had not been formally aligned with government policy.

He also questioned attempts to attribute responsibility solely to the chief of the navy. “This exercise operated at a higher level,” he said. “It was a joint operation involving strategic leadership.”

Marais rejected suggestions that South Africa lacked authority because the exercise was organised by China. “South Africa provided the venue and remained part of the organising structure,” he said.

The United States embassy in Pretoria also weighed in, saying in a statement that it noted “with concern and alarm reports that Iranian naval vessels participated in a multinational exercise in South African waters”.

The findings of the board of inquiry are expected to determine whether disciplinary action follows or whether the matter is resolved internally.