John Steenhuisen to withdraw from Democratic Alliance leadership race

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leader John Steenhuisen is preparing to withdraw from the party’s leadership contest ahead of its federal congress in April 2026, two sources have confirmed to the Mail & Guardian.

Steenhuisen is expected to make a formal announcement in Durban on Wednesday. Party insiders confirmed a story by TimesLive on Tuesday, describing the decision as voluntary but driven by mounting pressure from senior leaders, donors and influential caucuses questioning the effectiveness of his leadership.

Steenhuisen had indicated at the DA’s anniversary celebrations last year that he would be running for a third term as party leader and had no contender. But one source said he had lost favour with federal council chair Helen Zille, weakening his position in key party structures and leaving him politically vulnerable.

“The issue with George just made the situation worse for him with the madam who was already trying to get him out. Currently we don’t know if he will leave the party, but we will wait and see,” they said, referring to Steenhuisen’s spat with former environment minister Dion George who was fired from cabinet last year at the DA leader’s instigation. George, who was the DA’s finance chair, has since quit the party.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Steenhuisen said he would make an announcement of “national importance” adding: “ Until you see me outlining the full set of facts tomorrow, avoid speculation.”

His withdrawal from the leadership race is expected to pave the way for Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill‑Lewis to contest the top position with minimal opposition. Hill‑Lewis, a close ally of Zille, is widely regarded as a stabilising figure capable of uniting the DA ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Steenhuisen’s withdrawal from the race comes as he deals with disputes over party finances and the handling of George’s departure, contributing to calls for a leadership change. In his resignation in January, George accused Steenhuisen of undermining internal democracy and aligning the DA too closely with the ANC within the government of national unity.