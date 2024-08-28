Lenina Rassool is a journalist who produces and presents The Womxn Show, a pioneering platform that delves into, and challenges, issues surrounding gender justice and women’s rights. Recognising a gap in mainstream media, Lenina created a space where gender-based violence (GBV) victims can gain insight into navigating the complex justice system and find the justice they deserve.
She has been a journalist for 20 years, beginning in women’s magazines and segueing into communications in the nonprofit sector before launching The Womxn Show, which has been going for five years.
Lenina’s belief that transparency in justice and court procedures is essential for GBV victims to better navigate the system is at the heart of her work. Through the show she empowers victims by elucidating the failures of the system, informing them of their rights and guiding them on legal action they can take. Through the experiences of her guests, Lenina provides relatable narratives.
These stories inspire viewers by showing women who have transformed their pain and frustration into power, whether through writing, activism, academia or entrepreneurship. “I know that the show has been a beacon for many and I hope that it will live on to assist women to find help, context, closure and healing,” she says.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Cape Town TV
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- National Diploma in Journalism, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Your greatest achievement
My greatest achievement has been successfully launching The Womxn Show and keeping it going for almost five years. We have been privileged to give voice to hundreds of women who work tirelessly in the field of GBV and to survivors of GBV who often do not see justice.
Please give us a motivational quote that inspires you
“I was going to die, if not sooner than later, whether or not I had ever spoken myself. My silences had not protected me. Your silence will not protect you.” — Audre Lorde