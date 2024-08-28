Primrose Nompumelelo Masango is a senior inspector at the Perishable Products Export Control Board (PPECB) in George and the acting chief inspector in Patensie. Her job is training upcoming inspectors, and part of this entails boosting their confidence. She comes from a rural area, where she saw a lot of self-sabotage and fixed mindsets in people who were supposed to be leading young men and women, and she set out to change this.
Through her guidance, many aspirant inspectors have developed the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their roles, ensuring the sustainability and growth of the sector. She has been an advocate for gender equality and has worked hard to create opportunities for women, inspiring many to pursue careers in agriculture, creating a more inclusive sector.
Over a decade, she has garnered experience and developed her leadership capabilities in the agricultural perishable products industry. She has taught many farmers about the latest developments in the Agricultural Products Standards and the PPECB Acts, which enhanced their understanding of the minimum standards and requirements for exporting their produce. This has improved compliance and elevated the quality and competitiveness of South Africa’s perishable products in the global market.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Perishable Products Export Control Board
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any
B-Tech degree in Agricultural Management, Tshwane University of Technology
Your greatest achievement
Seeing women being assertive and confident in who they are, with a changed attitude towards life, seeing themselves as valuable.
Please give us a motivational quote that inspires you
“Do unto others what you would want to be done to you.” — Matthew 7:12