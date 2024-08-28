Shabhana Thaver has been the chief information officer at Investec Specialist Bank South Africa since 2019. She leads teams that work in partnership across businesses to drive innovation and technological transformation in the bank. She began her career as a software developer, which originated from her love of maths and computer science in high school, where she developed a strong technical foundation that has guided her through various leadership roles at Investec.
A “techie at heart”, Shabhana believes in its potential to drive business success but is equally committed to fostering a positive organisational culture, emphasising the importance of empathy, authenticity and the growth of her team members. “I believe that the success of any organisation is driven by its people and culture,” she says.
“The two tenets of support and stretch are core to my leadership, in order to leave a legacy where my people feel like ‘they can dance like no one is watching’.
To see them transcend beyond their own expectations is my purpose, my passion.” Shabhana is a strong advocate for increasing women’s representation in technology and seeks to inspire new narratives and generations. One of her greatest achievements is her Investec CIB star award — “because even being a quiet introvert can be recognised”.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Investec
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Harvard executive education, Harvard Business School
- Master’s in business leadership, Unisa
- BSc hons (cum laude) Computer Science, University of KwaZulu-Natal
- BSc Computer Science, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Your greatest achievement
Personal: being blessed with two children.
Professional: Investec’s CIB star awards because even being a quiet introvert can be recognised.
Please give us a motivational quote that inspires you
“A great leader’s courage to fulfil his vision comes from passion, not position.” — John C Maxwell