New Brighton welcomes design of brand new R15m multipurpose centre

Ward 17 councillor Ludwe Mnyandu, the MBDA and representatives from NMBM today presented the first designs of a new R15 million MPC. The project belongs to the Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Directorate and is project managed by the MBDA.

Mnyandu welcomed two graduate trainees, saying: “The introduction of two graduate trainees who have been recruited from the community and are being offered an opportunity to grow and earn at the same time.”

Project Manager at the MBDA, Bulelani Mara, said: “The process to design these facilities has been led by the community, for the community. The process referred to as #TheMBDAWay approaches communities as primary owners of development, and they get to imagine, design and oversee these programmes.

“The MBDA successfully delivered the Helenvale sports field through a similar process, where the community gave input from design to construction.

“At a public meeting called by the ward councillor, the members present fully adopted the design and now the process to begin construction follows,” said Mara.

On receiving the report, MBDA CEO Anele Qaba commended the team for achieving this important milestone within project timelines. “Projects must move, budget must be spent and visible change must be achieved because some of these projects have been in the IDP for years.

“The project management role that we are seized with is something we are now replicating with other municipal departments. We are ready to support the development goals of the city, without losing focus on the core mandate of the MBDA,” said Qaba.

The MBDA is an entity of the NMBM and operates the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the Tramways, as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre.



