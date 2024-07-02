Paycorp expands into embedded business funding in SA, UK

Paycorp, a pioneer in payment solutions globally, continues shaping the future of payments across southern Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and the United Kingdom. With a steadfast commitment to innovation over its two-decade journey, Paycorp integrates expertise, reliability and agility into its comprehensive suite of services, including transaction processing, cash management solutions and cutting-edge offerings like cardless transactions and crypto-currency solutions. The latest addition to its repertoire is embedded business funding.

Over the past year, Paycorp’s Capital Express has revolutionised business funding in South Africa by partnering with Retail Capital, a division of Tyme Bank, to provide instant working capital of up to R1 million. Leveraging historical ATM transaction data, this initiative has empowered businesses with accessible financing tailored to their operational needs.

Internationally, Recap Global – a joint venture incubated by Paycorp and Retail Capital – has introduced its funding platform in the United Kingdom. Recap utilises transaction data from diverse payment partners, including ATMs, point-of-sale systems and e-commerce platforms, to offer real-time, pre-approved funding. This innovation is underpinned by an advanced credit risk engine, ensuring a seamless experience for UK businesses seeking short-term working capital.

Merchants receive a customised and secure offer URL, following a simple three-step process to receive same-day funds. Fees are transparent, determined upfront as a percentage of daily sales and deducted from daily settlements over flexible payment terms. Recap boasts 15 partners across 12 industries in four markets.

“We’re delighted to partner with payment platforms, enhancing their merchant offering and increasing loyalty with turnover-based business funding,” comments Jonathan Field, Recap’s Managing Director. “Eligible customers can get truly pre-approved, frictionless funding at the click of a button, eliminating rejection anxiety and empowering businesses to capitalise on growth opportunities amid challenging economic circumstances.”

Robust technology platform with global reach

“Paycorp’s technology platform is the backbone of our payment ecosystem, enabling low-cost global transaction processing from our South African hub,” states Steven Kark, co-founder and CEO. “Paycorp has evolved from a South African ATM business into an international payments provider, seamlessly moving into multiple payment verticals and geographies and is a partner of choice for businesses to elevate their payment capabilities and expand globally.”