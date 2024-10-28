NWU Business School launches Advanced Leadership for Women short learning programme in partnership with LGSETA

The initiative underscores the importance of developing women leaders in SA.

The North-West University (NWU) Business School is proud to announce the launch of a new cohort for its short learning programme on Advanced Leadership for Women, aimed at empowering women in leadership roles across municipalities in South Africa. This initiative is supported and funded by the Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority (LGSETA), underscoring the importance of developing women leaders in South Africa.

Participants will gain comprehensive knowledge in the fields of self-management, organisational behaviour, diversity, conflict and change management, and leadership. They will also be trained in research methods and techniques, enabling them to apply these skills practically through case studies and real-world projects.

Prof Leon Jackson of the NWU Business School developed this programme in 2011 and presented the first programme in 2012 to 50 beneficiaries from the Department of Basic Education in the North West, funded by the ETDP SETA. In 2022, 50 beneficiaries from the Department of Basic Education in the Northern Cape benefited from the programme, which was also funded by the ETDP SETA. In 2023, 100 women from the local government sector, funded by the LGSETA, formed part of the programme and were awarded their certificates at a ceremony held in Johannesburg in November 2023.

This year, over 200 women are set to receive training. This initiative supports the national call for women empowerment and encourages them to assume leadership positions in their workplaces. The focus of the programme is on theoretical and practical leadership skills, which makes it a key contributor to the growth and development of women leaders in local government.

The launch event will take place on 25 October 2024 at The Roots, in Potchefstroom. Attendees will include the leadership of the NWU Business School, LGSETA delegates, representatives from the NWU and the selected participants in the programme.

This partnership with the LGSETA not only supports the local government sector but also strengthens the commitment of the NWU Business School to developing the next generation of women leaders in local government. Through its comprehensive Executive Education offerings, the NWU Business School continues to equip professionals with the skills and insights needed to thrive in today’s fast-changing world.

