The truth about shark incidents with human beings: Know the facts

Despite the fear surrounding sharks, incidents with humans are extremely rare. (Image: Supplied)

Sharks have long been the subject of fear and fascination, with their portrayal in popular media often fuelling misconceptions.

While the idea of being close to these apex predators may seem daunting, the truth about shark incidents is far less dramatic than Hollywood would have us believe. This press release explores the facts about sharks, their interactions with humans and why fear should not deter you from experiencing these magnificent creatures up close.

How common are shark incidents?

For those interested in shark cage diving in Cape Town, understanding the reality of shark behaviour is essential. Despite the fear surrounding sharks, incidents with humans are extremely rare.

Globally, only a few dozen unprovoked shark incidents are recorded each year, with fatalities being even rarer. To put it into perspective, the chances of being attacked by a shark are much lower than being struck by lightning.

In South Africa, which is home to a diverse range of shark species, encounters with humans are infrequent. Most sharks prefer to avoid people, and when they do interact, it is often out of curiosity rather than aggression. Therefore the word ‘attack’ is generally not applicable.

Why do shark incidents happen?

Sharks do not hunt humans. Most shark incidents occur due to mistaken identity – when a shark confuses a swimmer or surfer for its natural prey, such as a seal or fish. Poor water visibility, erratic movements and even the contrast of colours can contribute to a shark’s decision to investigate.

It is important to note that in the majority of cases, sharks will bite once and retreat on realising that a human is not their preferred food source.

Added to this, certain environmental conditions, such as murky waters and high fish activity, can increase the likelihood of encounters.

However, these factors are well understood by marine experts and tour operators, which is why shark cage diving in Cape Town is conducted under highly controlled conditions to ensure both human and shark safety.

Sharks and ecotourism

Sharks play a vital role in maintaining the health of marine ecosystems. As apex predators, they regulate fish populations and contribute to ocean biodiversity. Unfortunately, many shark species are threatened by overfishing and habitat destruction.

Shark cage diving, when conducted responsibly, offers an opportunity to witness these incredible animals in their natural environment while supporting conservation efforts.

Many operators in Cape Town work closely with marine biologists to educate the public and promote shark protection. This form of ecotourism not only provides thrilling encounters but also helps dispel myths and build appreciation for these misunderstood creatures.

How safe is shark cage diving?

Shark cage diving in Cape Town is designed with safety as the top priority. The cages used are reinforced, and expert guides make sure that all participants follow safety protocols. The experience is non-invasive, meaning that sharks are not harmed or baited excessively.

Instead, divers have the chance to observe the natural behaviours of species such as bronze whalers and seven gill sharks in a controlled environment.

While the idea of entering the water with sharks may seem intimidating, the reality is far from the fear-driven narratives seen in films. With proper knowledge and respect for these animals, cage diving becomes an awe-inspiring, safe and educational adventure.

Final thoughts

Sharks are intelligent and vital to the ocean’s health. By choosing to learn and appreciate rather than fear them, we can contribute to their conservation and enjoy the unique experience of seeing them in their natural habitat.

If you’re considering shark cage diving in Cape Town, embrace the opportunity with an open mind – you may just leave with a newfound respect for these incredible creatures.