MBDA supports implementation of cidb Contractor Development Programme

MBDA supports the implementation of CIDB Contractor Development Programme.

Unlock your potential and apply now for grade 2-6 contractor pre-training.

The Mandela Bay Development Agency supports the Construction Industry Development Board’s Contractor Development Programme and encourages relevant stakeholders to participate.

In alignment with the cidb B.U.I.L.D Programme Gazette and the National Contractor Development Framework, the cidb has approved a structured programme designed to support contractor development through an assessment of prior learning (APL) and targeted top-up training.

The APL initiative is aimed at evaluating contractors’ Works Management Competence (WMC) and Business Management Competence (BMC) against the established cidb Competence Standard. This process is intended to identify any competency gaps and facilitate the creation of tailored interventions that will, in time, form part of the registration criteria for contractors.

To ensure that contractors receive the necessary support, the cidb has appointed an accredited service provider to deliver training for those assessed as requiring additional development to meet the cidb Competence Standard.

The MBDA encourages all relevant stakeholders to engage with this initiative, as it represents a significant step towards enhancing competency and fostering sustainable growth within Nelson Mandela Bay.

Download the assessment of prior learning information document here.

Access the cidb website and pre-training needs assessment (APL) for grades 2 to 6 here.