Prof Bismark Tyobeka: Starlink should shine in SA’s skies

Prof Bismark Tyobeka.

As Starlink’s vast constellation of satellites traverse the sky in low-Earth orbit, they evoke wonder and awe in those gazing up at the night heavens. Science fiction has become technological reality. Yet, for South Africans, the benefits remain as distant as the stars beyond our solar system.

Here is why. Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, remains unavailable in South Africa, despite neighbouring countries enjoying its service. Musk blames this on local Black economic empowerment (BEE) policies requiring 30% equity to be held by historically disadvantaged South Africans. These are policies Musk has labelled “openly racist”. In response, government officials have proposed alternative frameworks, such as equity-equivalent investments, to enable operation without enforcing local ownership.

In 2019, carmakers such as BMW, Toyota Motor and Ford Motor were offered a similar arrangement, whereby they established a fund to bring historically marginalised groups into the automotive sector.

When it comes to Starlink, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) must ultimately decide whether to grant a licence. As an alternative to Black ownership regulations, and as a nudge towards allowing Starlink to operate in South Africa, the company has pledged to provide 5 000 rural schools with free access to its services, giving 2.4 million students high-speed internet.

More than four decades ago, two beloved friends in a classic Star Trek film exchanged words to the effect of: “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few… and the one.”

Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the North-West University (NWU), concurs.

“While Elon Musk’s politics may be highly questionable, I think his offer is not anti-B-BBEE. If anything, free high-speed internet to 5 000 rural schools and free WiFi to 2.4 million students would constitute mass empowerment to all, regardless of colour. In any case, the majority of the beneficiaries of such a roll-out would be 90% Black, if not more. During the COVID-19 pandemic, neither government nor our private sector made enough free data available to students and learners in rural areas. This offer, if well executed, would be revolutionary in nature. If the exemption that Starlink is asking for is something that we have been applying as an alternative in the auto industry for years, then why not?”

He adds: “We must also consider the multiplier effect of such an initiative. Free connectivity for schools and universities would not only help bridge the digital divide, but it would also boost the economy by equipping young people with digital skills that are indispensable in today’s job market. Faster, reliable access to online resources can improve teaching outcomes, expand research opportunities and prepare graduates who are work-ready. In the long term, this translates into a more skilled workforce, increased productivity and ultimately a stronger, more inclusive economy.”

South Africa’s regulators now face a choice: to uphold rigid ownership rules or to embrace an alternative that could bring millions online. The question is whether ideology will outweigh opportunity, or whether, this time, the needs of the many will prevail.

• Follow the link to the article here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/prof-bismark-tyobeka-starlink-should-shine-sas-skies