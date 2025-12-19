Blade Nzimande: Science, Technology and Innovation

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Blade Nzimande.

SCORE: C

Nzimande’s first full year leading the ministry of science, technology and innovation has been defined by institutional housekeeping and strategic repositioning rather than headline-grabbing breakthroughs.

The renaming of the department of science, technology and innovation, restoring “technology” to the title, signalled his commitment to sharpening the department’s focus and aligning it with global innovation trends.

On that front, his messaging has been clear and consistent: science, technology and innovation must drive economic growth, digital capability and competitiveness. Execution, however, has been more measured than momentous. Nzimande has prioritised restructuring, senior appointments and long-term planning, all of which matter. But these are yet to translate into visible, public-facing wins.

The department’s major priorities, from climate resilience to human-resource development in science, remain aspirational, with progress slower than the urgency of the challenges demands. Stakeholders continue to raise concerns about transformation within the national innovation system, where representation gaps and uneven participation persist.

Still, Nzimande’s leadership has brought stability to a portfolio often overshadowed by bigger ministries. His vision is coherent, his policy direction steady, and the groundwork he is laying could enable stronger impact in the coming years.