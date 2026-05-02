A new mood for the BMW X3

Value for money: The BMW X3 does everything right

I was at the launch of the BMW X3 in early 2025 when the brand launched three derivatives: a diesel, a plug-in hybrid and a performance variant. However, there was no pure petrol version.

I was also at the South African Car of the Year awards last year when the X3 won the prestigious award. Still, no pure petrol version.

It was only in November 2025 that BMW released an X3 with a four-cylinder 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine that would serve as the entry point for the model — the X3 Pure Design. Now that felt refreshing.

The Pure Design is an alternative styling package to the sporty and aggressive M Sport package from BMW. It offers a more basic and clean design that adds a touch of class to an attractive car. The response to the look has been met with mixed feelings but for me, the illuminated large kidney grille brings the car to life.

We had the car on test for a week and it was refreshing to enjoy the X3 as is, without sporty elements and firm suspension. If anything, it exposes BMW in its purest form: German engineering built with elegance to provide extreme comfort.

The X3 did that for me. The interior follows a minimalist, refined elegance philosophy that focuses on high-tech essentials rather than excess. It features BMW’s 14.9 inch curved display that stretches from the driver side halfway across the front and it is easy to use.

The infotainment display is equipped with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. While many have complained about the quality of the BMW interaction bar on the door panels, I found it unique and enjoyable, apart from the fact that the quality can be improved.

The X3 Pure Design also comes standard with electrically adjustable sport seats upholstered in Veganza (synthetic leather), available in Black or Espresso Brown. I had the Espresso Brown interior which contributed to its overall elegance.

But there’s no doubt that the best part about the X3 Pure Design is driving the vehicle.

The 2 litre turbocharged petrol engine (aided by 48V mild-hybrid technology) produces 148kW of power and 335Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic torque converter and is available only in a rear-wheel-drive.

Its buttery smooth on the road thanks to the more comfortable and soft suspension. It’s not too far off from the traditional handling of a BMW because the suspension controls the body roll of the vehicle, which maintains comfort and good handling.

The interior follows a minimalist, refined elegance philosophy that focuses on high-tech essentials rather than excess.

New beginnings

Late last year, BMW announced that the iX3 would be the first of its Neue Klasse (New Class) range that marks a new era for the brand.

However, the latest edition of the X3, which is manufactured at BMW’s Plant Rosslyn in Pretoria, aided the shift. From the X3, you can see the transition of interior and exterior elements towards the Neue Klasse range. It feels fresh, away from the older generation, more classy and elegant but remains a BMW.

The week I had the X3 Pure Design on test also marked the birth of my second child and first daughter. I guess the Neue Klasse of the Matwadia family coincides with BMW’s new design language. I brought her home in the BMW X3, which meant I set the standard high for any future man in her life.

Buttery smooth: The best part about the BMW X3 Pure Design is the way it drives

Verdict and pricing

The BMW X3 does everything right. From comfort to energy. From smoothness to elegance. Even though it costs more than R1 million to get into, it’s no wonder the X3 is common on South African roads, because at the end of the day, what you are getting remains excellent value for money from BMW.

The X3 20d (the diesel variant) is priced above R1.1 million and the Pure Design starts from R1 107 760, according to BMW Press Group, although BMW South Africa has it priced from R1 057 000.

I wish that because the car is built locally, the price could have been less than R1m to make it slightly more accessible to South Africans.