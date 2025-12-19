Ronald Lamola: International Relations and Cooperation

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola

SCORE: A

When tensions between South Africa and the United States erupted over claims made in Washington about the killing of white farmers, Lamola stepped up.

He was tasked with smoothing relations to ensure the two countries could continue to benefit from mutual trade, despite ongoing strain caused by US policy decisions, including cuts to HIV/Aids funding and the imposition of tariffs that risked harming South Africa’s economy.

Lamola’s role in preparing South Africa for the arrival of world leaders for the G20 summit — the first to be held in Africa — was diplomatic and commendable. He firmly handled the US’s decision to not attend the summit and its petulant refusal to let South Africa participate in a new host of meetings ahead of next year’s summit in Florida.

Lamola maintained South Africa’s position as one of moral diplomacy, grounded in equality, dialogue, and respect for international law.

Building on the momentum of 2024 when South Africa gained global prominence for its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, Lamola’s defining task in 2025 was to consolidate that moral and diplomatic positioning while managing growing geopolitical and domestic pressures.