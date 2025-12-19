Sisisi Tolashe: Social Development

Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe

Tolashe’s 2025 has been marked by a combination of policy initiatives and ongoing controversy. On the policy front, she prioritised efforts to root out fraud and corruption within the South African Social Security Agency, introducing biometric enrolment and targeted investigations aimed at protecting public funds and ensuring grants reach legitimate beneficiaries.

She also championed the 2025 Child Protection Month and 365-Day Programme, placing renewed emphasis on combating child abuse and strengthening protection measures, signalling a broader social development agenda beyond grant administration.

In addition, her department has been preparing policy proposals for a universal basic income grant, expected to replace the Social Relief of Distress grant, with early discussions suggesting a monthly benefit of between R800 and R1,200 for adults aged 18 to 59.

However, Tolashe’s tenure has also been dogged by corruption allegations and internal disputes. She has faced accusations of an inappropriate relationship with her special adviser, raising questions about professional boundaries, as well as criticism over the alleged irregular appointment of her personal assistant as chief of staff despite concerns about experience and remuneration.

Further claims by a former departmental spokesperson have painted a picture of strained internal relations within the department.