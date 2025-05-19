Name of research paper

A new dawn: Vitalising translational oncology research in Africa with the help of advanced cell culture models

Department of Physiology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Pretoria, South Africa

Iman van den Bout

Stefanie Klima, Tracey Hurrell, Mubeen Goolam, Chrisna Gouws, Anna-Mart Engelbrecht, Mandeep Kaur

[email protected]

Faculty of Health Sciences

Prof Flavia Senkubuge

Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences

[email protected]

The advent of in vitro models such as induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and patient derived (disease) organoids is supporting the development of population and patient specific model systems reflecting human physiology and disease. However, there remains a significant underrepresentation of non-European, especially African model systems. The development of such models should be enthusiastically embraced by Sub-Saharan African countries (SSAC) and middle-income countries (LIMC) to direct their own research focused on the improvement of health of their own populations at a sustainable cost within their respective funding environments. Great care needs to be taken to develop national frameworks to direct, sustainably fund and support such efforts in a way that maximises the output of such models for the investment required. Here, we highlight how advanced culture models can play a role in vitalising local healthcare research by focusing on locally relevant health care questions using appropriate cell culture models. We also provide a potential national platform example that could maximise such output at the lowest cost. This framework presents an opportunity for SSAC and LMIC to base their healthcare research on locally relevant models to ensure that developed health care initiatives and interventions are best suited for the populations they serve and thus represent a reset in global health care research at large.

For the Full paper click here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1936523325001226#abs0002