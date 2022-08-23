Huawei’s future is foldable

Huawei South Africa has unveiled a R39 999 folding phone and a premium-edition laptop with the same price tag. At a media event at the Sandton Convention Centre on 18 August, the company showcased its new flagship foldable, laptops, a tablet, and at least four wearables.

Now in its third generation, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 features a 7.8-inch screen when opened, and folds into a 6.5-inch elongated smartphone when closed. Its OLED display has a resolution of 2480×2200 pixels and a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz.