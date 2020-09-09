New Bentley Bentayga – The definitive luxury SUV

SPONSORED

A new exterior design adopts the Bentley design DNA, now prevalent across the entire model range, giving Bentley the freshest and most modern product family of any luxury car company. Introducing the very latest onboard technology and an even more cosseting cabin, the Bentayga combines the abilities of a performance grand tourer, a luxury limousine, a spacious family car and an off-roader.

The car that established the super luxury SUV segment has been enhanced to create the ultimate in power, luxury and usability. Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Crewe, England, the extraordinary new Bentayga builds further on the outstanding success of its predecessor.

Key to the new Bentayga is its strikingly dynamic look, which draws inspiration from the marque’s new design language, introduced by the third-generation Continental GT and all-new Flying Spur. Together, the three cars form a new family that are more visually connected than ever before. The bold styling offers an imposing road presence.

The larger, assertive matrix grille is now more upright, while new, intelligent LED matrix headlamp technology includes the signature Bentley design inspired by cut crystal glassware. A more aggressive front bumper emphasises the performance characteristics of the car.

At the rear, the new Bentayga has undergone a major transformation, with a total redesign of the rear surfaces including a new full-width tailgate with new encapsulated lamps, while the licence plate has been moved down into the bumper for a cleaner appearance. Wide, split tailpipes leave no doubt that this is a powerful performance car. A 20mm increase to the rear track width brings dynamic benefit and repositions the wheels in their arches to enhance the car’s stance. The wheels themselves are a new design, unique to Bentayga.

The Bentayga’s highly praised interior has been significantly revised in the latest model. Among the major changes are a new centre fascia and steering wheel, new door trims and all-new seats — now available with ventilation in the rear of the five-seat cabin option. Passengers in the rear also enjoy significantly more space, with legroom increased by up to 100mm.

A next generation infotainment system is integrated seamlessly into the handcrafted, Bentley “wing” dashboard design and features a 10.9-inch display screen with edge-to-edge graphics. The all-new digital display includes super high-resolution and dynamic graphics which are configurable to suit driver preferences.

The new model will initially be launched in Bentayga V8 guise offering supercar performance balanced with everyday usability. The V8’s 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged petrol engine develops an impressive 542bhp (550PS) and 770Nm of torque.