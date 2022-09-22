Five places to get student discounts in South Africa

One of the biggest perks of being a student has to be student discounts. There are many establishments in South Africa offering student discounts, including everything from mobile apps to local retailers and restaurants.

Why are local businesses offering students these exclusive deals? Well, with students buckling under the pressure of financial strain, many local businesses have made a point of helping South African youth loosen their already tight budgets.

From scouring the sales racks to cheap campus food, there is nothing students won’t do to save money. However, this dire need to be frugal isn’t just about being financially savvy, but rather, comes at the expense of being a student.

Between tuition fees, accommodation, books, stationery, groceries and entertainment, students are struggling to keep up.

Thankfully, there are companies in South Africa that have recognised this as a pressing concern.

Here are the top five places to get student discounts and deals in South Africa:

1. Varsity Vibe

This proudly South African mobile app offers deals on everything from clothing, food and technology to lifestyle and entertainment.

The app is free to all students and can be found on Google Play and Apple iStore. To sign up, all they need to have is a valid student ID card. However, Standard Bank account holders between the ages of 16 to 25 do have the benefit of gaining premium access to all of the app’s features.

Students without a Standard Bank account have to pay an annual fee of R200 in order to reap the full benefits of the app.

2. UNiDAYS

This global app gives students instant access to deals available in South Africa. The app is available to any registered student with a valid email address or student ID card and is entirely free to use.

Once students have signed up, they’ll gain access to multiple offers and deals on a range of categories, including food and drinks, lifestyle, technology and fashion.

There is a website available, however, UNiDAYS suggests that students rather download the app, which can be found on both Google Play and the iStore.

3. The Entertainer

Although not targeted at students alone, The Entertainer offers 2-for-1 deals in major South African cities such as Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

To get premium access to all the deals, you either need to pay a yearly fee of R349 or sign up with your FNB account for free.

FNB account holders can sign up to The Entertainer by following these steps:

Log on to the FNB app. Select the ‘eBucks tab’ followed by ‘Partnerships’ > ‘Entertainer’. Tap on ‘Register’. Follow the instructions. Fill in your details and submit.

4. Spotify

Popular audio streaming service Spotify has a special package available where students are given three months of premium access — absolutely free. Thereafter, students are required to pay a cost of R29.99 a month.

Each individual applying for this package will be screened and verified through a third-party service to ensure that only students are benefiting from this deal.

The Spotify student package includes the following:

Ad-free music.

Offline listening (no data necessary).

High-quality sound.

5. FundiConnect

FundiConnect is a single resource for all things education, finances, career and learning. Along with finding useful study tips and career guidance, students can also gain access to online retailers that offer a host of exclusive deals.

The first is a clothing store known as CODE. This local brand specialises in men’s fashion at affordable prices and is currently offering a special deal on t-shirts and hoodies.



Next is the Van Schaik store, which has its very own rewards programme catered specifically to South African students. At the Van Schaik store, students can find special deals on books, stationery, electronics or even medical equipment.

To access these deals, students are required to join the rewards programme, which is run directly from the store’s mobile app.

For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za.