The Agricultural Research Council will share knowledge and expertise during Inter-Research Conference

Among other issues, how to mitigate food shortages and the electricity crisis in the country will be discussed

The Agricultural Research Council (ARC) will host its maiden Inter-Campus Hybrid Research Conference on 1 and 2 March 2023. The conference, themed “The heat is on: the weird and the wonderful research in the ARC” will see ARC scientists and researchers converge under one roof to share knowledge with their peers, to encourage collaboration and bring about new ideas that can take the ARC to the next level.

The conference will also serve as a platform for sharing research findings and developments that can assist the country in dealing with several challenges in the agricultural sector. Retired researchers have also been invited to speak on different topics pertinent to the agenda and programme of the conference, such as climate-smart agricultural programmes.

In addition, the CEO and President of the ARC Dr Litha Magingxa will use the opportunity to share with the members of the media the current research the ARC has embarked on to mitigate food shortages and the electricity crisis in the country. “Through engagement forums like the Inter-Campus Hybrid Research Conference, we can share scientific knowledge that is generated through research with the farming communities and stakeholders in the agricultural sector,” said Dr Magingxa.

Members of the media are invited to the press conference as follows:

Date: 1 March 2023

Venue: ARC-CO, Hatfield, Pretoria

Time: 12h00

Members of the media wishing to attend the conference and the briefing are requested to RSVP with Sello Tshipi at 073 498 6722 or [email protected]

