Subscribe

Sport

How neuroscience is helping Liverpool’s quadruple bid

If Liverpool are to become the first English club to win all four major trophies in one season, Klopp will give plenty of credit to his neuro scientists.(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
0

Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday that neuroscience is helping Liverpool’s bid to win an unprecedented quadruple.

Klopp’s side won the first of the four major trophies they are chasing this season with an 11-10 penalty shoot-out victory against Chelsea in Sunday’s English League Cup final.

Klopp believes his faith in cutting edge technology is playing a role in his team’s success.

The Liverpool boss engaged the services of German company Neuro11 a couple of years ago to implement its mental-strength training methods.

He has used the science to improve his squad’s mindset at all set-pieces, including penalties, with all 11 of their kicks successful against Chelsea.

“Incredible impact. They are a fixed part of our coaching staff. They are not here all the time, they are in Germany obviously but they come over quite frequently,” Klopp told reporters on Tuesday.

“They were here for the last week, before that they were here for five days.

“All the players are really excited about it and it’s about bringing specific players before a set-piece in the right mindset by doing the stuff we do on the pitch.”

With Liverpool hosting Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, there is no let-up for Klopp’s players.

They also have a 2-0 Champions League last 16 first-leg lead against Inter Milan and sit six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

If Liverpool are to become the first English club to win all four major trophies in one season, Klopp will give plenty of credit to his neuro scientists.

“Everything gets measured, they are neuroscientists and it’s incredibly interesting and incredibly important to us,” he said.

“It’s a very interesting new chapter for us because it’s not only penalties, although in the last week it was a lot about penalties because of the upcoming final. It’s about free-kicks, all kind of set-pieces as well.

“It’s about the confidence they gave the boys that they really can do it and I’m really happy about it.” – Agence France-Presse

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Afp
Guest Author

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Zondo report not worth the paper it is written on,...

The former president is looking at ways to challenge the findings contained in the third Zondo state capture report in court.
Paddy Harper
Sport

How neuroscience is helping Liverpool’s quadruple bid

Klopp believes his faith in cutting edge technology is playing a role in his team's success.
Afp
Politics

State capture report recommends charges against Zuma, Mokonyane and Mantashe

The extent to which Bosasa corrupted the powerful is laid bare in the latest volume of his report on state capture, and Gwede Mantashe and the ruling party is not left unscathed.
emsie ferreira
National

‘Shameless corruption’ – Bosasa’s way of doing business with the...

M&G Premium

Zondo’s third report finds company bribed its way to huge profits from state business worth hundreds of millions of rands
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×