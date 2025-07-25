Sweden opens honorary consulate in Cape Town

Goodwill: Carl Fredrik Sammeli, the new honorary consul (above right) helped Nonkosi Klaas (left) build rental flats in Langa, Cape Town.

On 24 July, the Embassy of Sweden opened a new honorary consulate in Cape Town, a move that both deepens and decentralises Sweden’s longstanding relationship with South Africa.

With jurisdiction covering two provinces — the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape — the consulate aims to bring Sweden’s diplomatic, commercial and people-to-people engagements closer to people in the region.

Sweden’s relationship with South Africa is grounded in solidarity. During the anti-apartheid struggle, Sweden stood firm in its support for justice and human rights to be achieved.

Today, that relationship has evolved into a multifaceted partnership that includes cooperation in innovation, trade, education, sustainable development and gender equality.

The establishment of the honorary consulate reflects this evolving partnership and recognises Cape Town’s growing importance as an innovation and cultural hub, and as home to a large Swedish community, businesses and academic ties.

Appointed as honorary consul is Carl Fredrik Sammeli, a Swedish entrepreneur and long-time Cape Town resident.

In 2019, Sammeli founded Bitprop, a social enterprise that partners with township property owners to develop rental apartments on their land, helping them generate sustainable income.

The initiative reflects a commitment to inclusive growth and community-based development, values shared by both Sweden and South Africa.

Nonkosi Klaas, a homeowner in Langa, built rental flats in her backyard with Bitprop’s support.

“South Africa and Sweden are both home to me and my family,” says Sammeli.

“In this role, I hope to build bridges, not only between institutions but between people, communities and ideas.”

With the opening of the consulate, Swedish citizens in the two provinces will have easier access to consular support.

At the same time, South African stakeholders will find a closer partner in trade, innovation and shared development goals.