Nicaragua Celebrates 46 Years of Sandinista Revolution in Pretoria

The Embassy of Nicaragua in South Africa hosted a vibrant commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the Sandinista Popular Revolution at its Waterkloof premises.

The event, attended by dignitaries including ambassadors and diplomats from Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, Iran, Sahrawi Republic and Vietnam, as well as representatives from the ANC, SACP, and South African youth organisations, marked a historic reflection on Nicaragua’s transformative journey since 19 July 1979.

H.E. Ambassador Danilo Chang Cash opened the event with a stirring address, emphasising the revolution’s enduring legacy of justice, freedom, and dignity. He highlighted Nicaragua’s strides in social equity, noting the revolution’s role in fostering hope and self-determination. “The Sandinista Revolution reshaped Nicaragua, empowering communities and affirming our commitment to inclusive progress,” he stated.

The keynote address by H.E. John Hodgson Deerings, Presidential Advisor for Nicaragua’s Southern Caribbean Coast and parliamentarian, provided a detailed recounting of the revolution’s history and its profound impact. He underscored the autonomy granted to the Caribbean Coast’s Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities, including the Miskitu, Mayagna, Rama, Ulwa, Garífuna, and Creole peoples. “The Statute of Autonomy has preserved ancestral cultures and empowered these communities to shape their future,” Deerings said. He cited significant achievements: over 30% of Nicaragua’s territory is now legally recognized as communal property, ensuring sustainable resource use and cultural preservation.

Deerings also detailed Nicaragua’s developmental strides under the National Plan to Fight Poverty. Primary education coverage exceeds 97%, illiteracy has dropped to 4.5%, and life expectancy has risen to 75 years. Maternal mortality has decreased by 58% since 2006, and 99% of the population enjoys electricity access, with 80% from renewable sources. Women’s leadership thrives, with over 50% parliamentary representation, ranking Nicaragua fourth globally.

The event concluded with refreshments and renewed calls for solidarity with South Africa, Cuba, Venezuela, Palestine, and Iran, reinforcing Nicaragua’s commitment to global justice and cooperation.