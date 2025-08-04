Peru celebrates its 204th anniversary 

Minister of Correctional Services Dr Pieter Groenewald, standing with Ambassador Jose Javier Augusto Shaw of Peru

Peru celebrated its 204th anniversary of Independence as proclaimed by General Jose de San Martin in 1821, marking the end of the more than 300 years of colonial rule.This important milestone reminds Peruvian’s of their commitment to freedom, sovereignty and democracy.

Ambassador Mr Jose Javier Augusto Shaw thanked the Minister of Correctional Services Dr Pieter Groenewald for representing the government of South Africa and addressing the guests.

Peru’s history spans more than 5000 years, shaped by advanced pre-Incan cultures, the Inca Empire, and a rich blend of African, Spanish and Asian influences. The economy remains amongst the most dynamic in the region, with growth projections close to 4%. Peru continues advancing towards sustainable development, while addressing enduring challenges such as poverty, inequality, corruption and insecurity.

Peru’s foreign policy is rooted in dialogue, cooperation, and a rules-based international order. The country is committed to the 2030 Agenda and to policies that place people at the centre.

“ In 2024, Peru held the presidency of APEC under the theme , ‘ Empower. Include. Grow’ reaffirming our role as a reliable partner in the Asia-Pacific and our dedication to inclusive economic growth “ said H.E Mr Augusto Shaw

Bilateral relations between Peru and South Africa are grounded in shared values of democracy, human rights and international cooperation. In 2023 the first round of political consultations were held in Pretoria and there is hope to host the second round this year in Lima, with the objective of broadening collaboration in trade, investment, tourism and education.

‘ by expanding our economic ties we can build a more robust partnership that can elevate and consolidate our bilateral relations in other areas of cooperation “ said Minister Groenewald.

Guests raised glasses with pisco sours to toast to enduring friendship between South Africa and Peru.