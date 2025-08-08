Ambassadors in South Africa celebrate Women’s Month

Bridge-builder: Botswana high commissioner Sanji M Monageng’s path to diplomacy is rooted in justice.

This Women’s Month, six women ambassadors representing their countries in South Africa speak about their leadership. In a world still navigating inequality, it stands as a reminder of what diplomacy can look like.

Strength: Ukraine’s ambassador, Liubov Abravitova, knows the strength of women, especially during a war.

Ukraine: For Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa, diplomacy represents building bridges across cultures and serving her country.

As a diplomat representing a nation at war, she has witnessed extraordinary strength in Ukraine, where women hold families together. With more than 4 000 women on the front line.

Her Women’s Month message draws on this shared resilience: “Your courage matters, your voice matters and your dreams are powerful. Never doubt your ability to shape history; every great change begins with a woman who dares to act. Remember: ‘Wathint’ abafazi, wathint’ imbokodo.”

Abravitova emphasises creating spaces where women can lead through mentorship and inclusive policies. “Leadership isn’t a title,it’s responsibility, and women are ready,” she says

Pragmatic: Türkiye’s ambassador, Nilvana Darama Yildirimgec, believes women are as capable as men.

Türkiye: Diplomacy was a childhood dream for Türkiye’s head of mission, ambassador Nilvana Darama Yildirimgec, connecting her love for her country with discovering the world.

Her Women’s Month approach centres on individual empowerment: every woman is unique and special, should love who they are and view failures as opportunities for improvement.

On women’s leadership, she emphasises that women are as qualified as men, and often more pragmatic and result-oriented. “Women must trust their abilities and claim their rightful leadership roles through tact and intelligence, not by emulating male counterparts.”

Reflecting on her achievements, she notes that reaching diplomacy’s pinnacle speaks for itself, with true recognition coming from others acknowledging one’s effectiveness in strengthening international relations.

Progress: Bulgaria’s ambassador, Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova, calls for more women in leadership positions.

Bulgaria: Ambassador Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova entered diplomacy at the age of 30, choosing it over an academic career. That decision led her to represent Bulgaria on multilateral platforms, including a stint at the United Nations, where she dealt with global issues such as peace, human rights and sustainable development.

The UN role exposed her to diverse cultures and cemented her interest in international cooperation.

For Women’s Month, she stresses celebrating women’s roles in shaping society and calls for more women in leadership positions to drive change. She believes education is key to building women’s confidence and resilience and sees government support as critical to eliminating stereotypes that hold women back.

Now serving in South Africa, she says the country’s progress on women’s rights has made her work even more fulfilling. She has helped strengthen Bulgaria-South Africa ties through official visits and partnerships and values the deep connections she’s built with citizens.

Persist: Tunisia’s ambassador, Karima Bardaoui, believes women can achieve what can seem impossible.

Tunisia: For Karima Bardaoui, diplomacy is a chance to proudly represent Tunisia. She views her job as a platform to build meaningful global relationships and drive change.

Her message for Women’s Month draws from Mandela’s words: “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” She urges women to persist through difficulties. She supports leadership systems that empower women through confidence-building, learning and reflection.

Bardaoui’s achievements span several regions. In the Czech Republic, she helped launch a parliamentary friendship group. In South Africa, where she’s been posted since 2023, she has collaborated with national science and tech bodies, notably under the “Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa” initiative.

She is excited about Tunisia and South Africa co-hosting Women’s Month celebrations, which are focusing on women in science. She sees it as a moment to spotlight the contributions of women scientists and deepen ties between the two nations.

Botswana: High commissioner Sanji M Monageng’s path to diplomacy is rooted in justice and bridge-building. A former judge of the International Criminal Court, her legal background gives her diplomatic work depth and purpose, especially in championing equality and human rights.

Her Women’s Month message is: “Your voices matter. Your dreams are real.” She encourages women to believe in their power to lead and create change, even when the path is hard.

She believes gender equality needs more than advocacy, it needs policy. Her approach includes pushing for fair recruitment, dismantling bias and ensuring those in power open doors for others. For her, systemic support and mentorship are non-negotiable for lasting change.

Monageng has helped deepen ties across continents while promoting women’s leadership and pushing for gender equity at all levels of society.

Resilient: Palestine’s ambassador, Hanan Jarrar, is proud of South Africa taking Israel to the ICJ.

Palestine: For Hanan Jarrar, Palestine’s head of mission, diplomacy is deeply personal. Growing up under occupation in Palestine shaped her understanding of justice and resilience. Her life — from navigating military checkpoints to witnessing violence — fuelled her commitment to representing the Palestinian cause.

She entered diplomacy to give voice to her people’s hopes and struggles. Her message for Women’s Month reflects this: “Even when the world is heavy, you carry it with grace.” She honours Palestinian women’s courage, particularly those in Gaza, and sees resilience as a refusal to surrender.

Jarrar pushes for more than representation; she wants transformation. She supports confidence-building, mentorship and collective advancement among women: “When one rises, she lifts others with her.”

She also works to deepen ties between South Africa and Palestine, going beyond politics to include cultural exchange and grassroots engagement. She’s especially proud that during her tenure, South Africa became the first country to take Israel to the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.